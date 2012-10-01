© tom schmucker dreamstime.com

Universal Electronics and Logitech settle patent suit

Universal Electronics and Logitech International today announced they have settled a patent infringement lawsuit that had been pending in the Federal District Court of the Central District of California since 2011.

The dispute between the two companies was first announced in June 2011, whe UEI filed suit on seventeen patents against Logitech. Logitech argued at the time that they had not infringed on these patents.



“Logitech has a strong intellectual property (IP) portfolio for remote-control technology,” said Ashish Arora, Logitech vice president and general manager of the Digital Home business unit at the time. “With the acquisition of our Harmony remote control business in 2004, which has become the leading brand in advanced universal remotes, we obtained patent applications on that technology that have subsequently become issued patents. We have also developed our own new patented technology and acquired additional patents”.



The specific terms of the settlement agreement are confidential.