EU confirms no classification<br> of TBBPA for health

On 16 November, at a meeting of experts on classification and labelling1 the EU Member States confirmed that Tetrabromobisphenol A (TBBPA)2 is not subject to any classification for health.

This decision follows the EU human health risk assessment, completed on May 2005, which concluded that TBBPA presents no risk to human health3. TBBPA is classified in the EU as an R50/53 substance for the environment4. However, such a hazard can be managed by appropriate product stewardship measures. TBBPA is a brominated flame retardant mainly employed as a starting material that fully reacts into the epoxy resins of the most commonly used laminates for printed wiring boards. This full integration into the epoxy resin ensures that the final product, FR4 printed wiring boards, no longer contains TBBPA, leaving the user free from any possible exposure.