© ermess dreamstime.com

Kitron Norway facility receives Kongsberg order

Kitron has received orders from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS related to military communications equipment. Kirtron's Arendal, Norway, facility will fulfill the order.

The contract has a value for Kitron of NOK 70 million (9.46 million euros), with the possibility of further expansion of approximately NOK 20 million (2.70 million euros). Deliveries will take place in 2013, 2014 and 2015.



Kongsberg has previously entered into a contract with the Armed Forces Logistics Organisation for the delivery of radio equipment for use in vehicles and in the soldier-level communication environment. Kitron will manufacture this equipment for Kongsberg and provide services related to industrialization.



Kitron ASA's subsidiary, Kitron AS in Arendal, Norway, will manufacture the radio and deliver the services to Kongsberg.



"This is a very important agreement for Kitron, and the facility in Arendal in particular. The agreement demonstrates our expertise in advanced communications equipment and strengthens our position as a supplier of electronics to the defence industry, "continues Bredesen.