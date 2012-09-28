© milan jurkovic dreamstime.com

Goepel strengthens sales force in the UK and Ireland

Goepel electronics has added three new sales specialists for the company’s product ranges of JTAG/Boundary Scan equipment as well as Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) and Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) systems.

Boundary Scan Sales Specialist Andrew Pitt replaces Karl Miles, in the Goepel electronics UK’s Cambridge based team, taking care of developing test solutions based on the companies JTAG/Boundary Scan software and hardware.



Technical Sales Engineer Daniel Robertson is responsible for sales of AOI/ AXI/SPI systems.



The third new face is Samantha Law, who was hired earlier this summer to strengthen the internal sales team as well as taking care about customer service and support inquiries.