© rob hill dreamstime.com

LPKF appoints new executive

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG has appointed Dr.-Ing. Christian Bieniek as the fourth member of the Management Board starting from 1 December 2012.

In addition to the present members of the Management Board, Dr. Ingo Bretthauer (CEO), Bernd Lange (CTO) and Kai Bentz (CFO), Bieniek as the new COO will be responsible for the management, control and organization of the operating processes and the operating activities of the special mechanical engineering company.



Enlarging the Management Board to four members is an important milestone in the strategy to organizationally configure LPKF for further growth, the company said in a statement.