© ermess dreamstime.com

Mydata: New sales manager for Bavaria, Austria and Slovenia

Marko Andrejka has been appointed sales manager for the sales regions of Bavaria, Austria and Slovenia by Mydata.

In this role, Andrejka is responsible for product management, project management and the application of the entire Mydata portfolio.



"With the support in the regions of Bavaria, Austria and Slovenia by Mr. Andrejka, we want to move closer to our customers and prospective customers and advise them quickly and professionally," said Pierre de Menech, CEO of Mydata Royonic GmbH