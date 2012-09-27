© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

Data Respons signs new NOK 37 million contract

Data Respons has extended its contract with an existing customer in the oil services industry. The new contract is valued at NOK 37 million (5 million euros) and will be delivered over the next two years.

"Our customer wants a strategic partner throughout the product life cycle, from early development stages to recurring deliveries" says CEO of Data Respons ASA Kenneth Ragnvaldsen. "Such computer solutions require high quality, local expertise and well-established production and delivery capabilities in Asia".



Ragnvalsen said the company sees considerable potential in this sector going forward.