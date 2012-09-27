© alexandr malyshev dreamstime.com

LG Display files patent suit against Samsung

LG Display has thrown its hat into the patent wars, filing a lawsuit against Samsung in a South Korea civil court over the use of OLED displays in smartphones and tablet PCs.

The company said Samsung infringed on patents relating to the design of OLED panels, driver circuitry and device design. LG is thereforel seeking an injunction against the sale of several Samsung devices in South Korea, including the Galaxy III ,Galaxy Tab 7.7 and Galaxy Note hybrid phone-tablet.



"This lawsuit has been filed both to enforce LG Display's intellectual property rights and promote fair competition," LG said in a statement.