© alinoubigh dreamstime.com

Semcon signs order with German automotive OEM

Semcon has signed an order with an automotive OEM in Germany, worth more than 15 million euros for development of a new car model.

The project involves expanding the current product family, which will include the development of a derivative based on an existing coupé model.



“German manufacturers are strong in the global automotive industry and it is pleasing to us that we have signed new contracts in this market. The deal also confirms the trend of automotive OEM choosing to outsource larger projects to independent engineering development companies,” said Stefan Ohlsson President, Automotive R&D.



The project, with duration of three years, will start immediately with the concept phase and will enter the development phase by mid-2013. Semcon’s German business will have primary responsibility for management and implementation of the project.