© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

Powerbox chooses Jainex for India

The Powerbox International Group’s manufacturer division, Powerbox has assigned Jainex LTD as a distributor of the company’s products on the Indian market.

Powerbox is a supplier of power converters and power solutions with a focus on some defined applications.



The Jainex group has a solid market presence on the Indian market with among other an extensive business in the Railway sector, allowing the future growth of Powerbox entire product offering in India.



“Jainex is an ideal distributor for Powerbox in India. The company has solid presence in the railway industry and this will help us support our customer and grow the business in a short perspective on this dynamic market," said Louis Masreliez, the COO of Powerbox division. “Jainex ambition is also to expand into the other focus segments of Powerbox so this will allow further opportunities in the somewhat longer perspective”