© alexander fediachov dreamstime.com Electronics Production | September 27, 2012
EnergyTrend: Hope for Japanese solar, despite stagnant market
The annual SPI (Solar Power International 2012) recently came to an end in Orlando. According to EnergyTrend, SPI 2012 saw a decline in both attendees and popularity compared to the previous years.
Related manufacturers noted that during the three-day exhibition, there were some inactive booths; even though some companies from the west coast of the United States have paid for attendance fee, they had nothing but promotional materials seen at the exhibition. It shows that as the PV market outlook remains stagnant, solar companies’ budgets have become tight.
Moreover, the EU PVSEC that kicked off this week is not immune to the downtrend either. After interviewing several related companies, EnergyTrend found that few solar system procurements happened at the assorted solar exhibition this year. In the past, EU PVSEC was a major convention for Chinese and Taiwanese solar firms, and was where they would figure out the orders for the forth quarter and the coming year.
However, they only sent sales representatives to the solar conventions this year; few procurement representatives were spotted. Related companies indicated that sales representatives were there to talk to clients about the market outlook and to see clients’ financial situation. Given the weak demand, solar companies remain conservative towards 4Q12. With the PV Taiwan exhibition starting in one week, Taiwanese and Chinese solar makers would use this opportunity for business interactions.
Nonetheless, they stress that their main focus for 2H12 was on the Japanese market; with limited budget, investing in Japan will be their priority. Therefore, related manufacturers are more interested in attending PV Japan towards the end of the year.
According to EnergyTrend, the European Union has completed the initial investigation, and will analyze related information to determine whether or not it will start an anti-dumping and countervailing case against Chinese solar firms. In addition, with several annual major exhibitions about to commence, and with the coming up Chinese National Day holidays , sales on the spot market will remain in a slump. Spot prices only saw minor adjustments this week.
Polysilicon’s lowest price came down to $16.0/kg and ASP dropped to below $18.77/kg, a 1.43% decrease. Multi-Si wafer’s lowest price in China slid to $0.85/piece, with most prices ranging between $0.92/piece and $0.96/piece; multi-Si wafer’s lowest global price fell to $0.88/piece, with ASP dropping to $1.0/piece. Related companies said given the bleak demand, ASP may fall below $1.0/piece in the future.
Due to the coming October 1 holiday and production downsizing, multi-Si wafer ASP slid to $0.954/piece, a 0.42% decrease. As for mono-Si wafers, related companies state that with the weak demand and persisting price downtrend, ASP dipped to $1.195/piece, a 0.67% decrease. As for solar cells, the prices in China and Taiwan fell between $0.36/Watt and $0.38/Watt, with the ASP falling to $0.376/Watt, a 2.34% decrease. As for modules, the spot prices stayed flat with ASP dropping by 0.3% to $0.672/Watt. Affected by silicone modules’ price decrease, certain Chinese thin film makers chose to cut prices, which caused thin film ASP to dip to $0.669/Watt, a 1.62% decrease
Moreover, the EU PVSEC that kicked off this week is not immune to the downtrend either. After interviewing several related companies, EnergyTrend found that few solar system procurements happened at the assorted solar exhibition this year. In the past, EU PVSEC was a major convention for Chinese and Taiwanese solar firms, and was where they would figure out the orders for the forth quarter and the coming year.
However, they only sent sales representatives to the solar conventions this year; few procurement representatives were spotted. Related companies indicated that sales representatives were there to talk to clients about the market outlook and to see clients’ financial situation. Given the weak demand, solar companies remain conservative towards 4Q12. With the PV Taiwan exhibition starting in one week, Taiwanese and Chinese solar makers would use this opportunity for business interactions.
Nonetheless, they stress that their main focus for 2H12 was on the Japanese market; with limited budget, investing in Japan will be their priority. Therefore, related manufacturers are more interested in attending PV Japan towards the end of the year.
According to EnergyTrend, the European Union has completed the initial investigation, and will analyze related information to determine whether or not it will start an anti-dumping and countervailing case against Chinese solar firms. In addition, with several annual major exhibitions about to commence, and with the coming up Chinese National Day holidays , sales on the spot market will remain in a slump. Spot prices only saw minor adjustments this week.
Polysilicon’s lowest price came down to $16.0/kg and ASP dropped to below $18.77/kg, a 1.43% decrease. Multi-Si wafer’s lowest price in China slid to $0.85/piece, with most prices ranging between $0.92/piece and $0.96/piece; multi-Si wafer’s lowest global price fell to $0.88/piece, with ASP dropping to $1.0/piece. Related companies said given the bleak demand, ASP may fall below $1.0/piece in the future.
Due to the coming October 1 holiday and production downsizing, multi-Si wafer ASP slid to $0.954/piece, a 0.42% decrease. As for mono-Si wafers, related companies state that with the weak demand and persisting price downtrend, ASP dipped to $1.195/piece, a 0.67% decrease. As for solar cells, the prices in China and Taiwan fell between $0.36/Watt and $0.38/Watt, with the ASP falling to $0.376/Watt, a 2.34% decrease. As for modules, the spot prices stayed flat with ASP dropping by 0.3% to $0.672/Watt. Affected by silicone modules’ price decrease, certain Chinese thin film makers chose to cut prices, which caused thin film ASP to dip to $0.669/Watt, a 1.62% decrease
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments