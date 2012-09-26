© daimy dreamstime.com Electronics Production | September 26, 2012
Conergy cancels long-term supply agreement with MEMC
Hamburg-based Conergy AG reached an agreement with the U.S. wafer manufacturer MEMC Electronic Materials, Inc. (MEMC) to an early termination of the wafer supply agreement, originally running until 2018.
Conergy is no longer bound to purchase wafers for about 600 million USD over the contract period. The deal allows Conergy to purchase raw materials at current market prices, far better rates that the original supply agreement was signed the company said.
As a compensation for the early termination of the wafer supply agreement, the equivalent of a cash security in the amount of about 21 million USD that Conergy had provided under the terms of contract will remain with MEMC.
"Following the sale of voltwerk electronics GmbH to Bosch and the alteration of our module production in Frankfurt (Oder) this contract termination with MEMC is another important step for Conergy in the strategic realignment of the company alongside the reduction of our own manufacturing depth. We can now operate more flexibly and can further reduce our cost structure on the raw materials side, because we participate to a greater extent in the overall price reduction for silicon-based raw materials,” said Conergy COO Alexander Gorski. “We are therefore glad to have achieved a mutually beneficial result for both parties and might potentially collaborate again in the future.”
As a compensation for the early termination of the wafer supply agreement, the equivalent of a cash security in the amount of about 21 million USD that Conergy had provided under the terms of contract will remain with MEMC.
"Following the sale of voltwerk electronics GmbH to Bosch and the alteration of our module production in Frankfurt (Oder) this contract termination with MEMC is another important step for Conergy in the strategic realignment of the company alongside the reduction of our own manufacturing depth. We can now operate more flexibly and can further reduce our cost structure on the raw materials side, because we participate to a greater extent in the overall price reduction for silicon-based raw materials,” said Conergy COO Alexander Gorski. “We are therefore glad to have achieved a mutually beneficial result for both parties and might potentially collaborate again in the future.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments