BAE Systems wins Raytheon deal

BAE Systems has been selected by Raytheon to help develop the U.S. Air Force’s Dismount Detection Radar (DDR).

The company will lead the development of the system’s radar command, control, processing, exploitation, dissemination, and mission planning modules. It is anticipated that themodules will be in operation in DDR Ground Stations when the system is fielded in late 2014



“Our Ground Moving Target Indicator’s exploitation capability and integrated radar control technology enables the DDR to robustly find and track potential threats to warfighters, vehicles, and individuals in near real-time, day and night,” said David Logan, vice president and general manager of Technology Solutions at BAE Systems. “We look forward to working closely with our teammate Raytheon and the U.S. Air Force to quickly deliver this mission-enabling capability. “