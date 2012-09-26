© daniel schweinert dreamstime.com

Nvidia GM: Next consoles could be the last

Nvidia GM, Phil Eisler, said in an interview that he believes the next generation of consoles will be the last of their kind.

Eisler made the comments in an interview with VentureBeat (via Geek.com), suggesting traditional gaming consoles will be eschewed for cloud technology. “The thing about the consoles … they say this is the last console, and I am certainly a believer in that. The last one is almost 10 years old now in terms of the technology,” he said.