Foxconn riot may have been caused by security guard tension

The riots that suspended production at Foxconn factory in China on Sunday may be related to tension between security guards and factory workers according to new reports.

Foxconn said in a statement that the riots were started by a personal dispute between employees, however a report by Reuters suggests tension between workers and security guards may be the root cause of the incident. Forty people were injured during the riot.



A spokes for Foxconn told Reuters that the third pary contracted security gurards at the privately managed dormitory had an attitude that “is not too good”.



Reuters reports that tension between employees at the plant had also been increasing due to the influx of new workers from outside provinces arriving at the Taiyuan factory to fulfill Apple orders.