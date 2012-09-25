© eskymaks dreamstime.com

Seho signs distribution deal for Spain and Portugal

Seho Systems, a manufacturer of automated soldering systems and customer-specific solutions, has signed a distributor agreement with Propelec for Spain and Portugal.

"Over the years we could establish quite an impressive customer base in Iberia, mainly in Spain," says Christian Ott, Sales and Project Manager of SEHO Systems GmbH. "We recognize the leading role of this market and to us it is of the utmost importance to be close to our customers. With Propelec we found the perfect partner to meet all of our customers’ requirements," he adds.



“The experience of our engineers is based on many years of practice within the electronic manufacturing industry, offering a broad range of know how. This knowledge is continuously expanded through high-level training provided by our different equipment suppliers,” says Carlos Ribé, Sales Manager at Propelec.