Foxconn closes factory after riot

Foxconn closed one of its factories in China on Monday, after a fight between workers esculated into a riot. Several employees were injured and others arrested.

Updated; September 25, 2012 9:17 AM

Police were called in to to break up the disturbance at the plant, in the city of Taiyuan, and several employees were hospitalised according to Foxconn. Bloomberg reports that the number of workers hospitalized was 40.



Reports are still unclear on the cause of the riots, however several photos on the Chinese social media site, Weibo, show police congregating outside the factory and a Youtube video also allegedly shows scenes of the riot.