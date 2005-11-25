Wavebreaker fuels up Flextronics plants

Wavebreaker, a Sweden-based developer of systems for 3G, WLAN, and Wimax, was earlier this year acquired by EMS-giant Flextronics. Wavebreaker's new task is to fuel up Flextronics' factories with new orders and customers, rather than making its revenue from the development itself.

In order to gain the volume-production, Flextronics also needs to provide its customers with development, and design of the radio-systems. And Wavebreaker is an essential piece of that puzzle.



Wavebreaker still exists as a company, however it has changed its board of directors. The name will also soon be changed.