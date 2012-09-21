© ermess dreamstime.com

Panasonic assesses damage in China

Panasonic Corporation has assessed the damage to the group's manufacturing sites in China caused by the anti-Japan demonstrators.

There were no injuries to personnel.



The Industrial Devices Company, Qingdao factory (manufacturing electronic components such as switches) reported damages to the building, equipment, etc. Although reparations to restart the operations at the factory are underway, a restarting date is uncertain.



The Industrial Devices Company, Suzhou factory (manufacturing printed-circuit board materials and printed-circuit boards) also reported damages to the building, equipment, etc., but there was no major damage to production equipment. Operations at the factory have restarted as of September 17.



Systems & Communications Company, Zhuhai factory (manufacturing fixed-line phone) has stopped operation and employees have stayed at home. Approximately 10 Chinese employees staged a protest. The factory is preparing to restart the operations.