CTS awarded transmission sensor program

CTS' Automotive Products group has been awarded a new production program to supply a parking position sensor for a global economy car for a major Japanese vehicle manufacturer and existing customer.

Total expected revenues from this new sensor award are approximately $9 million over the five-year life of the program.



This business win is a direct result of CTS’ successful initiative to develop and launch a series of new products for transmission applications in its sensor product line. The new sensor, which will help improve vehicle performance, fuel economy and emissions by accurately determining gear position, will be manufactured at CTS’ Elkhart, Indiana facility with first deliveries expected in mid-2013.