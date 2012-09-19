©dreamstime-dimitios-kaisaris

Ayrshire brings more jobs to the USA

U.S based Ayrshire Electronics will expand its operation at its Corinth, Mississippi, facility - adding 15 new jobs.

The company, a manufacturer of printed circuit board assemblies and other products, said it is the second such expansion in Mississippi in the last four years.



The company purchased the the Corinth plant from ACT Electronics in 2008, after ACT accounced a plan to close the facility. The acquisition reportedly saved 200 jobs.