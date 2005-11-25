Extended Lead-Free manufacturing capability at Remploy

Remploy is making major investments to be able to offer Lead-Free manufacturing at all the company's five group sites the coming year.

Recently the company's site in Medway became the company's first RoHS compliant site.



Aled Williams, operations manager for Remploy Electronics, said, "With market demand for lead-free product starting to pick up, Remploy is making a significant commitment now in order to anticipate the future needs of our customers. Our intention is to run new, lead-free lines in tandem with existing lines in order to offer the maximum flexibility during what may be an extended take-up period for lead-free production".