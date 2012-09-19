PV manufacturing billings and bookings down 65 percent YoY

Despite being up on last quarter, worldwide PV manufacturing billings and bookings were down 65 percent from the same period last year, according to a report by SEMI.

SEMI has reported the worldwide PV manufacturing equipment billings and bookings for the second quarter of 2012. After declining to its lowest level in the previous quarter since the start of the data program, worldwide billings increased slightly in the second quarter, up two percent quarter-on-quarter.



However, the reported billings of 706 million USD were only 35 percent of the billings reported in the same quarter a year ago. Excluding the one-time large order reported in the previous quarter, worldwide bookings extended its six-quarter declining trend, falling 20 percent for the quarter to 235 million USD, reaching its lowest level since Q1 2010. At 0.33, the book-to-bill ratio stayed below parity for the fifth consecutive quarter.



Overcapacity and falling prices continue to plague the PV industry, and the extremely challenging environment for PV equipment suppliers worldwide is likely to persist due to low booking activities from PV manufacturers, coupled with no near-term signs of recovery. Thus it is vital that equipment suppliers focus on long-term strategy to withstand the challenge.



The Worldwide PV Equipment Market Statistics Report, September 2012, uses billings and bookings data gathered jointly with the German Engineering Federation (VDMA) from about 50 global equipment companies that provide primary data on a quarterly basis.