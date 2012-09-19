EMS Analytical Labs gets Nadcap accreditation

EMS Analytical Labs announces that it has received Nadcap accreditation for Aerospace Quality System AC7004.

“We are very pleased to be able to provide our customers with the degree of quality mandated by the Nadcap Accreditation. We are committed to a path of continuous improvement and intend to expand the scope of our accreditation to offer our customers a wide variety of services they need to produce the demanding product required by the aerospace industry,” said James Economus, President at EMS Analytical Labs, Inc.



“Achieving Nadcap accreditation is not easy: it is one of the ways in which the aerospace industry identifies those who excel at manufacturing quality product through superior special processes. Companies such as EMS Analytical Labs, Inc. work hard to obtain this status and they should be justifiably proud of it,” said Joe Pinto, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at the Performance Review Institute. “PRI is proud to support continual improvement in the aerospace industry by helping companies such as EMS Analytical Labs, Inc. be successful and we look forward to continuing to assist the industry moving forward.”