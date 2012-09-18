Spain targeted as PVA Partners with AB Electronic Devices

AB personnel has been chosen to represent PVA’s full line of conformal coating, fluid dispensing and custom automation equipment in Spain and Portugal.

Since 2001, AB Electronic has been a electronics industry distributor in Spain, specializing in Selective Coating and SMT Dispensing processes.



“I am sure that working together we will achieve substantial success, in the near term and the future, including increased sales, aggressively expanding PVA´s brand and making PVA the leader in our target market” said Adolfo Barbé, President and founder of AB Electronics