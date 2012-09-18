©tom_schmucker-dreamstime.com

Aspocomp ordered to pay compensation by French Court

A French court has ruled that Aspocomp Group must pay seven former employees of its former French subsidiary, Aspocomp S.A.S., approximately 187 000 euros and the legal interest.

The decision by the Court of Appeal of Rouen changed the an earlier decision by the Labor Court of Evreux which ruled Aspocomp should pay approximately 127 000 euros and the legal interest.



Aspocomp said that they have not been formally notified of the decision.



The ruled compensations do not have an impact on the financial result of the current fiscal year because Aspocomp has earlier made a related reservation.