Dutron installs new cleanroom

Dutron, is a Dutch wire harness producer with a large assembly plant in Srem, Poland, is taking a new cleanroom into operation this summer.

The Dutron Cleanroom Class 7, measured according to the ISO 14644-1 standard, is designed for clean packaging of cables and cable assemblies.



"With this cleanroom we take another important step in expanding the service to our customers," says Ralph van Beusekom, General Manager Dutron. "A clean room like the one we are starting to use now matches perfectly with the strategic choices we have made as a company. Dutron wants to serve its customers in the best possible way. This means that we as a company must be very flexible and be able to offer a wide range of production methods and techniques. "



"With our new cleanroom we responded directly to a specific question from one of our customers, with the advantage that other customers can also benefit from this facility. Being a High-Mix Low-Volume partner, we like to accommodate our customers as good as we can and try to offer new solutions if possible. Our new clean room is a good example of this philosophy. "