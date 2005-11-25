Samsung invests in new facility

S-LCD Corporation (hereafter S-LCD) today announced an expansion of the 7 th generation amorphous TFT production facility and an additional investment amounting to approximately 10 billion Japanese Yen. By increasing its production capacity, S-LCD is aiming to meet the increasing demand of LCD panels for TVs.



S-LCD was established as an equal joint venture by Samsung and Sony *1 dedicated to the manufacturing of amorphous TFT LCD panels for LCD TVs. It has a production capacity of 60,000 panels per m on th ( generation 7 th glass substrate *2 ) and is cu rrently in ful l production man u facturing LCD panels for both Samsung and Sony.



The decision to expand the production facility was made due to increasing market demand for LCD panels for TVs. The capital will be raised by S-LCD itself and the production capacity will be increased by 15,000 panels per month, which will result in a production total of 75,000 panels per month from July 2006.