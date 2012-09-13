Advanced Circuits to expand U.S facility

Advanced Circuits is constructing a 51,000 sq. ft. addition to their Aurora, CO, U.S manufacturing facility. The company said to expansion is a sign of it's commitment to creating U.S jobs.

“Whereas many board shops and brokers are outsourcing their work offshore, Advanced Circuits is committed to USA manufacturing and providing jobs for American workers,” a statement by the company.



The space will provide for additional capital equipment investmentand the expansion of current capabilities the company said.