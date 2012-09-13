API Technologies receives 3.1 million USD order

API Technologies today announced it has received a $3.1 million order for critical EMI filtering solutions in support of a major U.S. Department of Defense weapons platform.

The order was placed by a repeat customer, a Fortune 100 company.



“It is API’s breadth and depth of knowledge related to electronic systems for missile defense and weapons platforms that enables us to support this strategic defense customer with high-reliability electronics solutions,” said Bel Lazar, President and Chief Executive Officer of API Technologies.