Foxconn worker found dead

Foxconn have confirmed that a 22-year old male employee was found dead outside an off-campus private apartment in Guanlan, a town near the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Some local media have reported the death as a suicide, however details or motivation of the suicide remain unclear.



The company said in a statement :



"We are deeply saddened by this news and our condolences go out to the family of the employee. We have no other details regarding this tragedy and we are cooperating with Shenzhen law enforcement authorities as they carry out their investigation."



The sad news arrives as Foxconn faces allegations from a report in the Shanghai Evening Post by an undercover journalist who worked in the company's Tai Yuan factory which made the iPhone 5. The journalist worked for ten days and criticized working and living conditions offered by the company in a detailed diary of his experience.