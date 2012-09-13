tpb confirm their future with Valor

EMS-provider tbp will update their Valor ‘Trilogy’ solution to the latest versions of Valor NPI and Process Preparation solutions.

Gerard Elema of tbp said that “tbp’s successful experience with the Valor Trilogy, specially the commercial value of DFM and the excellent support received from local support services, made the decision to upgrade to the latest Valor solutions easy, enabling us to quickly translate customer data into ODB++ format focusing on standardisation and quality”



Stephan Häfele, Director EMEA and global Accounts, said “I am delighted that Valor solutions continue to demonstrate they add significant value to our customers. The new and updated solutions bring powerful time and cost saving capabilities directly to the engineers desk, allowing our customers to offer better & more competitive services to their customers”.