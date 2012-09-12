Flextronics to lay off 600 staff in Hungary

Flextronics will lay off 600 people at its plant in Zalaegerszeg (W Hungary) according to local media reports.

The branding director for the Zalaegerszeg plant, Moórné Kercsmár Rita, told local news outlet MTI that the cuts would go ahead.



Moórné Kercsmár Rita said that the company continually reviews its manufacturing sites, products and services to ensure the quality of service expected by customers. The cuts were a result of this review.



Approximately 9000 people employees work for the company in Zaleaegerzeg.