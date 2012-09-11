©GPV

GPV plans new factory in Thailand, doubling EMS capacity

GPV is planning a new factory in Bangkok, Thailand, that will double its EMS capacity.

GPV will build a new factory in in the BangPoo Industrial Estate, Bangkok, in Thailand. GPV has run its operations in the BangPoo Industrial Estate in Bangkok, Thailand in rented facilities since 1999.



“We have been happy with our facilities up until now, but we have concluded that we need to expand beyond what is possible at our current location,” CEO of GPV Group, Bo Lybaek said. “Consequently we have decided to build a new factory, which when completed in 2015 will double our EMS capacity. As the first step GPV has acquired 32,000 sqm of land in the BangPoo Industrial Estate”.



Bo Lybaek continues: “We decided to remain in the BangPoo Industrial Estate since we find that it offers excellent logistics opportunities, has proven to be safe from flooding, and furthermore is the home base for our 700 people of highly skilled workforce.