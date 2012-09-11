Raspberry Pi to be manufactured in Wales

The Sony UK Technology Centre in Pencoed, Wales will manufacture the Raspberry Pi - the first time the product has been produced outside China.

The deal signed will require the site to produce 300,000 units of the small computer for Premier Farnell. Thirty jobs at the site are expected to created thanks to the deal.



Sony UKTec will be invest in additional equipment to fulfil the order requirements including additional automated circuit board equipment and double side reflow machinery.



The site will also be extending its manufacturing process capability to include a technique called package-on-package (PoP). This process allows the processor and memory to be stacked on top of each other, reducing the PCB footprint and the distance that high-speed signals need to travel, improving overall reliability.



“When it came to reviewing our manufacturing strategy we were always keen to bring the production of the Raspberry Pi to the UK. From the outset Sony UK Technology Centre demonstrated its enthusiasm for the product as well as its expertise in manufacturing,” said Mike Buffham, Global Head of EDE at Premier Farnell last week.