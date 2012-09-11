Elecsys EMS sales decrease 24 percent

Elecsys, a US based provider of machine to machine (M2M) communication technology solutions, data acquisition systems, and custom electronic equipment for industrial applications worldwide, saw EMS sales fall by nearly a quarter.

Sales for the company's EMS business segment decreased approximately 24 percent to 2,554,000 USD for the quarter ended July 31, 2012. These salesare down from 3,310,000 USD in the prior fiscal year period.



The decrease of approximately 756,000 USD in EMS sales resulted from reduced sales to certain existing customers combined with the company's elimination of certain lower margin customers stemming from its focus on enhancing EMS gross margins the company said in a press release.



Total sales for the quarter were 4,257,000 USD, a decrease of 25%, or 1,416,000 USD, from 5,673,000 USD in the first quarter of fiscal 2012.



Operating loss for the quarter was 228,000 USD, a decline of 617,000 USD, compared to operating income of 389,000 USD for the same quarter in the prior year.