DC Electronics to lead Kensington's cable manufacturing

DC Electronics, a cable and harness assembly firm based in San Jose, CA, announced a new strategic relationship with Kensington Electronics.

"Our customers are in need of a supplier who can turn low to mid-volume quantities quickly, efficiently, and accurately. We thought the best solution was to partner with an experienced cable assembly house with a proven track record of excellence in manufacturing specialized cables,” said Kensington VP of Sales and Operations, Casey Donovan



For 20 years, DC Electronics has been a customer of Kensington, buying a variety of connectors for its medical, industrial, mil/aero and telecom/consumer products.



"Not only do we already have a relationship, but, like DC, Kensington has spent the last two decades focusing on customer service and quality," said Donovan. "We needed to choose a partner whose vision reflected our own. We are 100% confident that they are the best choice for us and, more important, for our customers."