Foxconn: Interns free to leave

Foxconn has responded to criticisms that it used interns to build USB cables for Apple's new iPhones.

Following reports by local newspapers which said students from vocational schools had been forced to make USB cables for Aple's new handset, Foxconn has said that the students were free to leave the program at any time.



Foxconn also said that the Fair Lair Labor Association, who audited three of its factories in China found no evidence that interns were forced to participate, reports Bloomberg.



Local reports from the China Daily and Beijing News had said that vocational students in Jiangsu were required to work in a Foxconn plant to receive academic credits. The students received 244 USD a month and were required to work overtime in some cases.



The China Daily, citing an anonymous Foxconn official, reported that Foxconn was short-staffed and required extra workers to fulfill Apple's new handset orders.