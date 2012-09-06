©Essemtec

SouMac installs Essemtec pick-and-place machine

SouMac Electronics relocated to a factory in Portsmouth, UK, in April and has now expanded its production line with a Paraquda pick-and-place machine.

Essemtec machines were first installed by SouMac in 2003. In 2011, SouMac invested in the Paraquda machine.



Essemtec’s Paraquda features placement speeds up to 15,000 components per hour and a feeder capacity of 240 reels. A component range can be handled from 01005 up to 80x70 mm with components up to 25 mm in height.



The Cognex SMD4 vision technology allows the detection and alignment of all components, including odd-form parts. On June 28th 2012 SouMac celebrated their official opening of a much larger production building, providing more than 8100 sq ft of space that suits its expansion plans for the future.