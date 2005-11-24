Electronics Production | November 24, 2005
Philips opened R&D centre in Shanghai
Royal Philips Electronics on the occasion of the Board of Management's 3rd visit to China in the past 3 years, announced the opening of the ULC Design Center in Shanghai as a further step in the execution of its China growth strategy.
This new global R&D center will be focused on enabling handset manufacturers to develop ultra low-cost (ULC) phones with Nexperia™ Cellular System Solutions for emerging markets. The decision is part of an overall initiative to address the growing consumer demand for low-cost mobile communications in China, India, Africa, South America and Eastern Europe to drive down total handset costs below $15 by 2008.
This ULC Design Center will drive Philips ultra-low cost activities in China, working closely with its existing European design facilities and the Bangalore-based Innovation Campus to contribute towards dramatically reducing costs and bringing handsets to the consumer, manufactured at sub-$20. This initiative responds to growing consumer spending in rural China, and plans to offer them affordable access to mobile telephony in order to bridge the digital divide.
"According to studies by the World Bank, 77 percent of the world's population lives within range of a mobile phone network, but only 25 percent of us subscribe to a mobile phone service," said Gerard Kleisterlee, President and CEO, Royal Philips Electronics. "By offering mobile manufacturers an ultra low-cost Nexperia Cellular System Solution, we are bringing affordable access to wireless communications for an
untapped global consumer base of 3.3 billion people in key markets such as rural China."
The first commercially available ultra low-cost handsets based on the Nexperia™ Cellular System Solution will offer voice, SMS and basic multimedia capability, with a black and white screen, providing the basic functionality and low cost desired by new subscribers in emerging mobile phone markets.
"As there are no subsidized mobile phones in China, handset manufacturers must provide consumers with mobile phones they can actually afford. By bringing to market a sub-$5 Nexperia Cellular System Solution, Philips is enabling its customers to dramatically reduce costs and bring sub-$20 handsets to the consumer," stated Tony Lear, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Philips Semiconductors China. "Philips is pleased to give consumers in emerging markets such as rural China the ability to connect to each other as well as to entertainment, information and services while on the move via an ultra low cost handset designed around their needs."
Nexperia is a trademark of Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V.
This ULC Design Center will drive Philips ultra-low cost activities in China, working closely with its existing European design facilities and the Bangalore-based Innovation Campus to contribute towards dramatically reducing costs and bringing handsets to the consumer, manufactured at sub-$20. This initiative responds to growing consumer spending in rural China, and plans to offer them affordable access to mobile telephony in order to bridge the digital divide.
"According to studies by the World Bank, 77 percent of the world's population lives within range of a mobile phone network, but only 25 percent of us subscribe to a mobile phone service," said Gerard Kleisterlee, President and CEO, Royal Philips Electronics. "By offering mobile manufacturers an ultra low-cost Nexperia Cellular System Solution, we are bringing affordable access to wireless communications for an
untapped global consumer base of 3.3 billion people in key markets such as rural China."
The first commercially available ultra low-cost handsets based on the Nexperia™ Cellular System Solution will offer voice, SMS and basic multimedia capability, with a black and white screen, providing the basic functionality and low cost desired by new subscribers in emerging mobile phone markets.
"As there are no subsidized mobile phones in China, handset manufacturers must provide consumers with mobile phones they can actually afford. By bringing to market a sub-$5 Nexperia Cellular System Solution, Philips is enabling its customers to dramatically reduce costs and bring sub-$20 handsets to the consumer," stated Tony Lear, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Philips Semiconductors China. "Philips is pleased to give consumers in emerging markets such as rural China the ability to connect to each other as well as to entertainment, information and services while on the move via an ultra low cost handset designed around their needs."
Nexperia is a trademark of Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments