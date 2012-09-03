©Aspocomp

Aspocomp begins expansion at Oulu plant

Aspocomp has begun the expansion construction project at its Oulu plant in Finland. The project is part of Aspocomp's investment program to further develop and expand its viafill HDI capability.

“We are excited about this step to further extend our viafill offering to improve our service to customers having demand for this type of technology”, said Tero Päärni , VP of Marketing and sales.



As the investment program is completed in the second half of 2013, Aspocomp will have separate production lines to support quick-turn-around production of both thick and thin PCB's having multiple microvia layers.



The set-up enables the company to expand its advance HDI offering and to further decrease production lead times to cement its position as the fastest PCB shop in Europe.