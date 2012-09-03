Apple’s Sharp supply problem

Sharp is running late on supplying screens for Apple’s new iPhone according to a new report.

Reuters, citing an anonymous source familiar with Sharp’s production operations, reported on Friday that Sharp has fallen behind schedule. The timing is a problem as Apple is set to launch a major product, likely the iPhone, on September 12.



According to the source, high costs have cut into margins on the screens and may lead to Apple providing financial incentives to hasten production. Reuters reports that Apple is also seeking other suppliers, including LG, to help meet deadline.