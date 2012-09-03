Zentech awarded AS9100 registration

Zentech Manufacturing have received registration as an AS9100 organization.

This registration recognizes the Zentech Quality Management System according to the standard AS9100C – Quality Management Systems – Requirements for Aviation, Space and Defense Organizations.



The six day assessment, performed by auditors from NSF International and ending on July 6, 2012, ended with a recommendation for registration. According to their website, NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR) offers comprehensive management systems registrations to internationally accepted standards for quality assurance for the automotive, aerospace, medical, and manufacturing industries (e.g. ISO 9001, ISO 14001, AS9100, etc).



Matt Turpin, Zentech President, stated, "The successful integration of requirements for both Medical Devices and Aerospace & Defense Electronics into a single cohesive and effective Quality Management System further demonstrates Zentech’s commitment to its customers and the domestic growth of these vital industries. We have been sharing our anticipation of this recognition with our customers and potential customers for several weeks and we are proud to have demonstrated our abilities so decisively to our registrar auditors. We now have objective evidence of our high quality commitment that we can market with our competitive position in the industry and our unique tradition of personalized service to set new heights of expectations in the contract electronics manufacturing and engineering markets across a broad base of industries."