Indium names associate director of electronics assembly

Chris Bastecki has been named the new associate director of electronics assembly materials for Indium.

Bastecki will focus on enhancing growth opportunities for the company’s PCB, semiconductor, and advanced assembly materials. His responsibilities include promoting and strengthening the brands and networks for these core application segments.



Based at the company's headquarters in Clinton, NY, Basteki has nearly 20 years of knowledge in electronics materials marketing, sales, and business management.