Aeroflex signs MOU with CMRI

An MOU has been signed between China Mobile Research Institute (CMRI) and Aeroflex for a co-operation covering both Long Term Evolution (LTE) and LTE-Advanced (LTE-A) technologies.

Under the agreement CMRI and Aeroflex will co-operate on testing technologies for LTE and LTE-A. This will include testing and verification of LTE functionality and performance, as well as LTE-A key technologies such as carrier aggregation, eICIC, UL-MIMO, etc., using the Aeroflex TM500 Test Mobile and EAST500 Capacity Test System product families.



“This is an endorsement of Aeroflex’s versatility and its ability to develop products in a timely manner, based on customer requirements for the early proof of concept phase in network development and to align with CMRI’s requirement on LTE and LTE-A terminal emulation and eNode-B performance test,” said Nick Carter, senior product manager at Aeroflex.