eXception attracted 30 new customers since July 2011

eXception Group, a UK based printed circuit board and contract electronic manufacturer, says it is seeing continued growth.

The company has signed agreements with over 30 new customers since July 2011.



The company recently invested over 200 000 GBP in new software and hardware to support quick change over of customer products on its Mydata surface mount lines. This “allows it to increase capacity and efficiency, making it a more flexible and reactive operation which extends into its newly upgraded Fastrack service,” a company statement said.



eXception also credited the oil sector for driving High Melting Point Solder demands. An automated extension of eXception’s High Melting Point Solder process will arrive later in the year.



The company is upgrade its Training Academy programme to support growth.



Mark Davies, Operations Director, at eXception said, “Our workforce are the most important part of our business, and its imperative that to continue our exceptional levels of quality the training new and existing personnel receive is paramount. We are developing a training academy that goes further than the average national qualification programme, to ensure we offer our employees a career path for life, and our customers the utmost in technical expertise.”