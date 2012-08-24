Seagate may buy Solyndra factory at a fraction of its value

Solyndra may have found a buyer for their factory in Fremont, USA, albeit selling at a fraction of its worth.

Solyndra went bankrupt almost a year ago and the factory in Fremont has been close since then. The San Fransisco Chronicle reports that Seagate Technology has reached a tentative agreement to purchase the factory for 90.3 million USD.



The factory was originally built with 528 million USD of federal stimulus loans according to the Chronicle.



Seagate will review the deal over the next 45 days before making a final decision a spokesman told the Chronicle.