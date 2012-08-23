FLA says Apple and Foxconn are making progress

The Fair Labor Association (FLA) says Apple and Foxconn has implemented action the Association recommended after assessments at three facilities in China.

This FLA reviewed actions items slated for April and May, finding that Foxconn has completed all of the 195 actions that were due. In addition, 89 action items were completed ahead of their deadlines. The remaining 76 items are due over the course of the next year.



In February and March 2012, FLA conducted an assessment at three Foxconn facilities. Apple and Foxconn accepted the FLA’s findings and recommendations and created a 15-month action plan with defined target dates of completion. Independent investigators engaged by FLA returned to each of the facilities from June 25 to July 6, 2012, to verify completion of the action items due.



“Our verification shows that the necessary changes, including immediate health and safety measures, have been made. We are satisfied that Apple has done its due diligence thus far to hold Foxconn accountable for complying with the action plan, including the commitment to reform its internship program,” said Auret van Heerden, President and CEO of the Fair Labor Association.



“The next phase of improvements will be challenging for Foxconn because they involve major changes in the working environment that will inevitably cause uncertainty and anxiety among workers. As Foxconn prepares to comply with the Chinese legal limits on work hours, consultation with workers on the changes and implications will be critical to a successful transition,” said van Heerden.