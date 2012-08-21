TRI implements APC system with Panasonic NPM platform

TRI has implemented an APC system between the company’s TR7007/TR7007 SII single and dual-lane solder paste inspection (SPI) systems and Panasonic’s Next Production Modular (NPM) platform.

This closed loop, feedback/feedforward system is designed to increase production quality, especially on flexible circuits with 01005 components.



Using either a serial number or a barcode, TRI SPI in the APC systems can feedback printing offset/rotation and stencil cleaning alarms to the Panasonic printer. The system’s feedforward functionality provides accurate inspection results, bad mark, and printing offset data to the Panasonic placer for compensating parts placement, an advanced production concept proposed and patented by Panasonic.



Commenting on the success of this partnership between Panasonic and TRI, Jim Lin, TRI Vice President of Marketing and Sales, exclaimed, “We happily embraced the opportunity to cooperate with Panasonic and demonstrate the capability of TRI SPI systems to utilize available data via closed loop communication to improve in-process controls in real-time. Offering both feedback and feedforward communication is an outstanding value proposition for manufacturers looking to detect and correct errors earlier in the production process.”