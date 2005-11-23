InStack to automate stackup<br> process at Interconnect Technologies

Orbotech, Inc., the North American subsidiary of Orbotech Ltd., today announced that Interconnect Technologies (Springfield, MO) has purchased InStack™ automated design stackup software for use in its pre-production process for high layer and complex bare printed circuit board manufacturing.

Commenting on the purchase, Mr. Mike Davis, Pre-Production Manager at Interconnect Technologies, said: 'Our decision to purchase InStack was based on its ability to significantly reduce the time required to solve complex stackups with multiple impedance constraints per layer. We expect this to greatly improve our pre-production process cycle time and quality on complex jobs, while also reducing costs.'



Mr. Barry Cohen, President and CEO at Orbotech, Inc., stated, 'InStack has been designed specifically to address manufacturers' production challenges by reducing stackup design time from hours to minutes with excellent results and no need for an expert operator. We appreciate very much Litton's decision to purchase this solution from us and look forward to helping them achieve their goals.'